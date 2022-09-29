Immaculately renovated 1930s home beside the Dodder in Churchtown for €1.25m

Tucked away down a quiet cul-de-sac, this is an immaculate family home. The owners renovated it extensively after buying it in 2004, and it now presents in turnkey condition, with little or nothing to be done.

The owners gutted it from ground floor and front door right up to the attic, laying hardwood floors, installing new windows, and opening the back of the house completely to a large open-plan kitchen/dining/living area. It is a 1930s home with 217sq m (2,336sq ft) of well-laid-out space, and a Ber of B3.

As you enter the front of the house the sittingroom is to the left and the study to the right. The generously proportioned sittingroom has a handsome marble fireplace with slate surround. The study would serve equally as a playroom or second TV room; it has high-quality built-in furniture.

The hall

There is a downstairs toilet – the first of four pristine bathrooms – and a well-fitted utility also on the ground floor, but the best feature of this home has to be the open-plan living area to the back, overlooking a prettily landscaped garden. This bright and airy room faces south, so gets the sun all day and has a skylight over the dining area too.

The kitchen

Upstairs there are five impressive bedrooms, all good sized, but the star turn is undoubtedly in the attic. This is a gorgeous space; the owners’ au pair lived up here when the children were small, and they later turned it over to their eldest. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe as well as an en suite so it would be a toss up between here and the attic for the principal bedroom; both rooms enjoy impressive views of Dublin.

The sittingroom

Overall there’s a sense of careful consideration and a key eye for timeless design that makes this renovation feel very new. The kitchen layout is flawless, with every inch of space used through floor-to-ceiling units. A large marble-topped island along with built-in units in the utility means there will never be a lack of storage.

The house location is superb, with Milltown and Windy Arbour Luas stops both a five-minute walk from the house. It’s opposite the entrance to Milltown Golf Club, the Dropping Well is the nearest pub and the Dodder walk is right on the doorstep, an amenity the owner loves. She says the family spends a lot of time on the UCD campus as well, walking the dog and kicking balls. There are tennis and sports clubs, including David Lloyd, nearby, the shopping mecca of Dundrum is just up the road and “really it’s a stone’s throw into town; 15 minutes on the Luas” .

Main bedroom

The garden

With lots of good schools nearby, this home will appeal to young families as well as to those with students. “Everyone had plenty of space during lockdowns, even with three teens. It’s a functional house; everything about it works,” says the owner.

Number 4 Churchtown Drive is on the market through DNG Terenure, seeking €1.25 million.