Timber-framed houses in Straffan village with high-quality design and local finish, from €400,000

Lumann, a new development by Lagan Homes in the picturesque, bijou village of Straffan in Co Kildare, draws strongly from the heritage of the location. With its stone-fronted houses, old trees and spilling streams, there’s a Cotswolds feel to the place that will be hard to replicate so close to the city.

Unmatched location coupled with quality design and superior finishes should make these houses appeal. Situated in the very heart of the village, right beside the primary school that will be extending its footprint and numbers, the development will allow young families to be able to fit in quickly.

Straffan is picture-postcard perfect and is very much an estate village with the nearby K Club once being the residence of the Barton family. The village pub, The Straffan Inn, is run by the K Club and is a quick walk from the development. Also within easy walking distance is Quirc Cafe, an absolute gem with great food, homewares and interior design service, should buyers want to replicate the look of the showhouses which are done to a high standard by Quirc Interiors.

A mix of two-, three- and four-bed houses in a peaceful setting overlooking a large green, the A2-rated timber-frame houses are rendered and feature a blue diamond limestone over the doors and some of the downstairs windows. The two-bed terraced houses, the Morrell (€400,000) sit between three-bed end-of-terrace houses, the Weir (€455,000). The Dillon is the three-bed semi-detached at €490,000, and the Lyons is the four-bed semi-detached at €545,000. More detached options are the three-bed Barton (€550,000) and the four-bed Allingham (€660,000). The selling agent is French Estates.

Entrance doors are positioned on the side to maximise the interior flow of space on the bigger houses, and every detail of the interior architecture is cleverly done. Living areas in the Allingham, Barton, Dillon and Lyons houses have three windows, which will ensure a constant flow of light streaming into the rooms. A serrated ash feature on the wall adds warmth and texture. Kitchens are smart with pale Shaker-style units and gleaming white quartz countertops on the units and islands.

Storage is maximised everywhere with large, quirky understairs utilities, and large attics with easy access. All bathrooms in the development have Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, the bedrooms to the front have lovely views of the Dublin mountains from upstairs, and there’s an ideal spot in the main bedrooms to install a slim desk and make working from home a job with a view.

Although it’s very much village life, access to the city is quick and easy with a 10-minute hop to the commuter stations of Maynooth and Sallins. Straffan lies between the M4 and the M7 and it’s about 20 minutes to the M50 and the Red Cow Luas. There will be commutes to school for second-level students, with the options including Clongowes, St Mary’s and CBS in Naas and St Wolstan’s in Celbridge.

For golfers, living here will be akin to paradise, with K Club Palmer courses on the doorstep, but not forgetting Carton and Palmerstown as well. Families can avail of an annual pass at the K Club available to locals which allows walking access to the trails on the grounds. There’s GAA and athletics in Straffan, and an abundance of other sports and clubs in the nearby towns.