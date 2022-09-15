Town & Country: What will €1.35m buy in Dublin and Waterford?

TOWN
Address: 8 Sandymount Castle Drive, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Agent: Bennetts Sandymount
Dating from the 1940s, this five-bedroom house underwent complete renovations in 2019 which has culminated in a very impressive A3 energy rating. Extending to 159sq m (1,711sq ft), the property has an air-to-water heat pump, low-maintenance gardens and underfloor heating. It is located close to the Aviva Stadium, Westwood Gym and Railway Union sports grounds, as well as the village.
Plus: The rear garden has no grass.keep energy costs down
Minus: The rear garden has no grass
COUNTRY
Address: Chatsfort, Newtown, Co Waterford
Agent: REA O’Shea O’Toole
This handsome Georgian house extends to a generous 422sq m (4,542sq ft) and lies on approximately 1.2 hectares (3 acres) at the end of a sweeping driveway set behind electric gates. With six bedrooms and three formal reception rooms, the property retains all its period details and also has a fully equipped spa which includes a hot tub, sauna and steam room. Its extensive woodland offers an abundance of privacy, while a railed-in courtyard has sheds for fuel and tools.
Plus: Large Georgian property
Minus: Though Ber exempt, the spa will be expensive to run with current energy costs