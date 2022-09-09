Take 5: What will €750,000 buy in France, Italy, Norway, Croatia and Cork?

This two-bedroom home on Heir Island is just a four-minute ferry trip to the mainland

IRELAND: HEIR ISLAND

Standing on 16 acres overlooking Roaring Water Bay with views to Sherkin Island, this two-bedroom traditional island dwelling has outhouses that could be converted to further accommodation. With a unique location and a private jetty, the property is adjacent to a sandy beach, and is a four-minute ferry trip to the mainland. Price: €750,000. Agent: patmaguireproperties.com

FRANCE: CANNES

This French property boasts sea views and Juliette balconies off both bedrooms

Partially overlooking the waterfront at Palm Beach, this 72sq m apartment has three rooms, of which two are bedrooms. It also has an 18sq m terrace with sea views and Juliette balconies off both bedrooms. Built in 1981, there is parking to the front, and the property is tiled throughout. Price: €750,000. Agent: immo-diffusion.fr

ITALY: SICILY

Built on the highest point in the town, this historic building has amazing views

Dating from 1800 and built on the slopes of Mount Etna, this historic building is set at the highest point in the town with great views of the surrounding countryside from a rooftop balcony. With five bedrooms, the house extends to 360sq m, with terraces and outdoor spaces. Given its location close to Catania, there is rental opportunity as a tourist accommodation facility. Price: €750,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

NORWAY: TVEDESTRAND

This new cabin has a balcony and an open fireplace

Extending to 109sq m, this waterside cottage has three bedrooms and is perched 60m above sea level. With a southerly aspect, the new cabin has a balcony, an open fireplace and is close to the shore for swimming and fishing. The surrounding area is a noted hiking terrain, and is currently about 2 hours 45 minutes from Oslo, but this will reduce with the advent of the new E18 route. Price: 7.49m NOK/€748,403

CROATIA: SPLIT

This property has a separate apartment, but could be turned back into one property

With superb views of the Adriatic Sea, this 220sq m house has seven bedrooms distributed over three floors. With sundecks, a sauna and entertainment room, the property has a 35sq m swimming pool. It is divided with an apartment on the second floor, which has a private entrance but could be returned into one property. There is good rental potential due to its location near Split and the fact that it overlooks the sea. Price: €760,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com