Town & Country: What will €450,000 buy in Dublin and Co Limerick?

Address 54 Bloomfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

Located in the heart of Donnybrook, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 52 sq m and has been completely refurbished since it was constructed in 2006. The location of the unit, which has a south-facing balcony, is within walking distance of Herbert Park, the RDS and all amenities in Donnybrook.

Plus Ber of B3 and feels new

Minus Just one bedroom, so no room for sleepovers

Address Cherbury House, Brackvoan, Bruff, Co Limerick

Agent REA Dooley Group

Constructed in 1915 as the local doctor’s residence, Cherbury House, which is Ber-exempt, has four bedrooms and two reception rooms. Bordered by mature trees on a 1.8 hectare (4.4 acre) site, the property is hidden from view by a sweeping driveway. To the rear are an old coach house and stabling with loose boxes, a tack and store room. There is an option to purchase 20 additional acres.

Plus A lot of house and land for the price

Minus Some of the bedrooms could do with updating