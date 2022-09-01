Town & Country: What will €550,000 buy in Dublin and Co Clare?

TOWN

Address 38 The Avenue, Boden Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Agent Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Located in a mature location this three-bedroom house extends to 105 sq m (1,130 sq ft). The property has a rear garden 12m (40ft) in length and has potential to convert the attic. It is surrounded by a host of schools and amenities.

Plus Excellent transport routes and local amenities

Minus Ber of E1

COUNTRY

Address Teach Bán, Munnia, New Quay, Kinvara, Co Clare

Agent Keane Mahony Smith

Set on a site of 0.75 of an acre, this architecturally designed home on the Wild Atlantic Way is five miles from Ballyvaughan and Kinvara. Extending to 216 sq m (2,300 sq ft), the four-bedroom property, with a separate home office, has views over Galway Bay from all rooms. The Ber is C1.

Plus Lovely location with sea views

Minus You’ll be driving to the shops