Take 5: What will €435,000 buy in the UAE, France, Estonia, Turkey and Cork?

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: DUBAI

Located between the old and new towns, this brand new development has superb views. The one-bedroom apartment has a private terrace measuring 227sq ft. Facilities include a 340m jogging track, a gym, landscaped gardens and a large outdoor swimming pool. There is rental potential given its location and views. Price: $433,990/€436,383. Agent: luxhabitat.ae

IRELAND: CORK

Old Nohoval House dates from the early part of the 1800s and extends to almost 280sq m. It lies on almost an acre of mature private gardens. Set over three floors with four bedrooms, the property is 10 minutes’ drive from Carrigaline and will require upgrading as the Ber is G. Price: €435,000. Agent: danhoward.ie

Old Nohoval House, Cork

FRANCE: LA LOUPE

Located on the outskirts of a village, this five-bedroom house constructed in 2000 has 190sq m of space and lies on almost two acres with a pond. Located less than two hours from Paris, the property has a private pool and lies on the edge of a national park forest. There are outbuildings with further potential. Price €435,000. Agent: abafim.fr

Five-bedroom house in La Loupe

TURKEY: ANTALYA

Set in a complex of 25 contemporary villas in the Dosemealti district of Antalya, each property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and extends to a generous 280sq m over three floors. On-site facilities include a communal swimming pool with a large terrace and pool bar, a children’s playground and fitness centre with Turkish baths, sauna, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Price: €441,320. Agent: spotblue.com

Dosemealti villa

ESTONIA: TALLINN

Located in Tallinn Old Town, this elegant 113sq m apartment is set on the second floor of a five-storey building facing Suur-Karja Street. It is bathed in light thanks to oversized, double-framed wooden windows. With high ceilings, the unit has restored doors and all rooms have natural oak parquet flooring. The entire building was fully restored in 2008 and has won awards. Price: €430,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com