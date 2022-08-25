Town & Country: What will €710,000 buy in Dublin and Mayo?

33 Milford, Malahide, Co Dublin is on the market for €710,000

TOWN

Address 33 Milford, Malahide, Co Dublin

Agent Smith & Butler Estates

This semidetached, four-bedroom house extends to 129 sq m (1,388 sq ft). The property has estuary views and has been extended to the rear. It has a Ber of C3 and is a 15-minute walk to Malahide village.

Plus In excellent order

Minus Rear garden is quite small

Stella Maris, Killerduff, Ballycastle, Co Mayo

COUNTRY

Address Stella Maris, Killerduff, Ballycastle, Co Mayo

Agent Colliers International

Dating from the late 1800s, this former coastguard station was also a convent and was renovated in the early 2000s. It is located about 3km from Ballycastle village and extends to 650 sq m (6,997 sq ft). While it operates as a 10-bedroom country hotel (plus a one-bedroom unit and boathouse), it could make a fine holiday home overlooking the ocean and Downpatrick Head.

Plus Superb views

Minus Some of the internal reception rooms are quite dark