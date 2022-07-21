Town & Country: What will €795,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

TOWN
Address: Penthouse 10A, Mountbrook, Stillorgan Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin
Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
With 210sq m (2,260sq ft) of floor space, this two-bedroom penthouse is larger than most three-bedroom houses. Located in a well-regarded development in Booterstown, the property, which is a stone’s throw from Blackrock village, is in turnkey condition and has a C3 energy rating.
Plus: Spacious light-filled apartment
Minus: No balcony
COUNTRY
Address: Abelstown Lodge, Rushwee, Slane, Co Meath
Agent: REA T&J Gavigan (Navan)
This 100-year-old property extends to 273sq m (2,939sq ft) and lies on more than 6½ acres of private gardens and lands. Extended in 2006, it has five bedrooms and is just a two-minute drive to the local national school, with a bus service to secondary schools. Local amenities include tennis, pitch and putt, fishing, golf and hunting.
Plus: Lots of land and gardens
Minus: Ber of D1 is a bit low