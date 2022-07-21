Impressive contemporary interiors at Grattan Court East for €1.025m

Grattan Court East, a small development of seven three-bedroom properties, of which five are three-bed townhouses and two duplexes, is located on a quiet cul-de-sac of the same name, located between Mount Street Lower and Grand Canal Street.

Designed by architect Allister Coyne of Ailtireacht Architects, the development sits well into the surrounding 1970s brick office and apartment blocks, and won a “highly commended” accreditation from the RIAI.

Set over two storeys, the interiors are contemporary and impressive with superb panoramic windows that flood the living space with light.

Entrance

Living room

Kitchen

With platinum polished concrete floors at ground level and semi-solid limed oak flooring elsewhere, the property has elegant tigris-blue marble vanity units with sandblasted Portuguese terres-blue limestone bathrooms and gas underfloor heating — which is controlled floor by floor via digital thermostatic controls.

An internal courtyard sits off the two double bedrooms on the ground floor with interest and colour from Acers and espaliered trees against redbrick privacy walls.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom is impressive, as it has a well-designed dressing room and en suite bathroom. Adjacent is a generous open-plan kitchen/living and dining area with a decent-sized separate utility room.

Living area

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Courtyard

A very good Ber of A3 — as a result of photovoltaic solar panels, excellent insulation and underfloor heating — will be of interest to house-hunters considering the current and projected increase in home heating costs.

As a city-centre location, it is in high demand due to its proximity to canal-bank walks, a good section of cafes, theatres and amenities and the Dublin docklands. Grand Canal Dock is home to major employers such as Google, Facebook, McCann FitzGerald, Stripe and Matheson, all of which are within walking distance from the 140 sq m (1,507 sq ft) townhouse.

The property, which has been well maintained and upgraded by its current owners, is being offered to the market through estate agent Owen Reilly seeking €1.025 million.