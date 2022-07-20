Ready to rock at Rathfarnham four-bed with a walled garden for €725,000

Address : 17 Stonepark Orchard, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Price : €725,000 Agent : DNG

It’s not every suburban semi-d that can boast its own orchard wall, but number 17 Stonepark Orchard has the benefit of a fine, high wall running down the side of the property, and adding an extra layer of privacy and a country flavour charm in this late 1980s/early 1990s home in Rathfarnham. The wall encloses a generous cobble-locked driveway that can easily accommodate four cars, and continues through the back garden. The owners have carefully maintained the wall over the years, keeping it in good repair, and installed tasteful lighting to really bring out the brickwork. The lighting also creates a wonderful atmosphere when you’re sitting at one of the two Indian sandstone patios in the professionally landscaped back garden – it’s like being in your own walled garden.

Inside, number 17 has been brought to a superb standard of finish, and is in turnkey condition for a young family to move straight into.

Downstairs, the entrance hall, livingroom and diningroom have been laid with Juncker’s solid beech flooring, wall panelling and radiator cabinets, with bespoke built-in units from Newcastle Design in the livingroom. The guest toilet has granite mosaic floor tiling and polished white porcelain brick-wall tiling, while the kitchen/breakfastroom has polished “porcelanosa” grey concrete-effect large floor tiling and Indigo polished porcelain pencil-effect wall tiling. The overall effect is bright and clean, with space and light maximised. There’s a small utility room off the kitchen, and sliding doors in the diningroom open out to the rear garden.

Upstairs are four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes or Sliderobes, and the main bedroom has a bay window with en-suite; there is another en-suite off bedroom two. Both en-suites are Vogue bathrooms with polished porcelain floor-to-ceiling tiling and a pumped rain shower with marble mosaic, and the main bathroom is also a Vogue bathroom suite with polished granite wall and floor tiling, Jacuzzi bath and heated towel rail.

Unusually, the attic room is not an added extension, says the owner, but was part of the original build. This room really came into its own during lockdown, says the owner, as the kids set up their desks here and embraced the homeschooling experience, while their parents made it their home office. The room has built-in units for storage, and a small shower-room and WC.

Conveniently located just off the Grange Road in Rathfarnham, the house is close to local schools and amenities. “The kids walk to school together and meet up with their friends on the way,” says the owner, It’s a short walk to Rathfarnham village and shopping centre, Rathfarnham Castle Park, Bushy Park and St Enda’s Park. Just a little farther is Marlay Park, and recently the owners sat outside in their patio and enjoyed the sounds of Guns N’ Roses coming loud and clear into their back garden when they played an outdoor gig at the park. Luckily, rock concerts are only an occasional intrusion during summer months – the rest of the year is free for quiet enjoyment of this excellent family home. And you don’t have to do any preparation or setting up – just move in and get on with the show. “It’s ready to rock,” says the owner.

Number 17 Stonepark Orchard, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, 151sq m, with a C3 Ber rating, is for sale through DNG, with an asking price of €725,000.

