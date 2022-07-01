What will €525,000 buy in Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, France and Tullamore?

IRELAND: TULLAMORE

This stunning property dating from 1798 resembles period homes you would find in the Loire Valley. With three bedrooms and 238sq m of space, it has been restored by architect Martin Reynolds over the past 20 years. The historical building, known as Boland’s Lock, is an old keeper’s house. It lies on a hectare of organic land within walking distance to the railway station.

Price €525,000

Agent sherryfitz.ie

MEXICO: QUINTANA ROO

This residential complex 15 minutes north of Playa del Carmen and 40 minutes’ drive from Cancún International Airport, has 70 lots and is close to a long sandy beach. Extending to 461sq m, the property is essentially two houses in one that share a large garden and private pool, and has two kitchens and two bedrooms in each unit. There is long or short-term income potential from the second unit.

Price $550,000/€520,987

Agent sothebysrealty.com

FRANCE: MELLE

This charming old manor house, a former presbytery, is in the small village of Messe. Extending to 378sq m, the property has five bedrooms, a caretaker’s house and games room — which lie in an annex and converted barn in a courtyard. The property lies on an acre with enclosed gardens and outbuildings.

Price €525,000

Agent marcdeschamps.com

TURKEY: BODRUM

These two-bedroom units, at the water’s edge with super sea views, are in a luxurious development in the small resort of Golturkbuku, close to Torba on the north side of the Bodrum peninsula. The development, a total of 37 units, all of which have large glass windows to maximise the sea views, is adjacent to a four-star hotel, where new residents can use the facilities (for a fee). The development has its own seafront with decking.

Price €526,500

Agent spotblue.com

SOUTH AFRICA: WESTERN CAPE

This eight-bedroom house on more than an acre and a half of manicured gardens, extends to 345sq m. The historical Victorian manor also has a three-bedroom cottage and a renovated barn. Set on park-like gardens, it has been run as a B&B, and offers the potential for more guest accommodation in a 300sq m loft in the main house.

Price 8.9m Rand/€533,569

Agent sothebysrealty.com