Don’t let social media inspo stress you out. Here’s what you really need to furnish your new home

Moving into a new home can come with a surprisingly long list of things you need, or think you need, to buy. And after the cost of buying and moving, you may not have much left in the budget to furnish it.

Standing in a half-empty house without the money to do everything at once can feel daunting, but having to take things slowly isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It gives you time to work out what you really need and where your money is best spent.

Here are a few things to consider that can help make your new home feel luxurious, even on a limited budget.

Don’t rush to keep up

Social media can be a brilliant source of ideas and inspiration, but it can also put pressure on us to have homes that look finished and perfectly styled. When you’re constantly seeing beautiful interiors where every room is complete and every corner considered, it’s easy to look around your own home and feel that it somehow falls short.

It also moves quickly through trends. There’s always a new colour, joinery idea or piece of furniture suddenly appearing everywhere. By all means take inspiration from what you see, but be wary of buying too much of one particular look, particularly when you’re furnishing on a limited budget. What feels fresh now can quickly feel dated when the next trend comes along.

Taking your time gives you a chance to work out what you genuinely like rather than simply buying what you’re seeing everywhere. You’re also more likely to end up with a home that feels personal and considered, filled with things that are timeless and durable rather than trendy and disposable.

Be selective

When you move into a new home, people can be incredibly generous. Someone may be replacing a sofa, or your parents might have a dining table they no longer need. When you have empty rooms and lots still to buy, saying yes can seem like the sensible thing to do.

But try to be selective. If you genuinely like something, it fits the space and it solves a problem, take it. But don’t accept something simply because it’s free and you have a space to fill.

'Start with what will make your home comfortable and functional.' Dining space by Optimise Design

Once furniture comes into a house, it has a habit of staying. We arrange rooms around it, buy other things to go with it and when it comes from family, can feel guilty about getting rid of it later. It’s much easier to say no before it comes through the front door. A room with fewer, carefully chosen pieces often feels more considered than one filled with things you’ve accumulated simply because they were offered.

Work out what you actually need

Start with what will make your home comfortable and functional. A good bed and mattress will be high on most lists, along with somewhere comfortable to sit, a table and chairs to eat at, good-quality flooring, and some kind of window coverings for privacy. After that, think about how you actually live. If you work from home, for example, a desk and office chair may be a priority, while other pieces of furniture can wait.

And you’d be surprised by how much can wait. An empty wall doesn’t immediately need a console table and there’s little point furnishing a spare bedroom that nobody is going to use.

Living in the house for a while will also tell you things you can’t know before you move in, like where the light falls and where you need storage. Give yourself time to figure those things out before spending money on them.

'Don’t underestimate what you can achieve with paint.' Kid's bedroom by Optimise Design

Get more from your budget

A limited budget doesn’t mean your home has to look or feel less luxurious. Often, it’s not the price of individual pieces that makes a room feel expensive, but how you choose and put them together. Rather than spreading your budget too thinly, focus on the things that will have the biggest impact.

Scale is a good example. A generously sized rug will make a livingroom feel more finished than one that is too small, while full-length curtains that are properly proportioned to the window can make both the windows and the room feel more generous. These are relatively simple details, but getting the proportions right can make even inexpensive pieces look better.

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Lighting can completely change the atmosphere too. Rather than relying on a single ceiling light, add lamps at different heights. A floor lamp beside the sofa and a table lamp elsewhere in the room will immediately make the space feel softer and more inviting in the evening.

And don’t underestimate what you can achieve with paint. You don’t need expensive wallpaper, panelling or bespoke joinery to give a room personality. A well-chosen colour can completely change how a room feels for relatively little outlay.

Mix old with new

There’s no reason everything you buy for a new home has to be new. Auction houses, vintage shops and online marketplaces can be great places to find beautifully made furniture at a fraction of what you might pay for something of similar quality new.

Older pieces can also bring character and impact to a home, particularly a new-build. A timber dining table, an old chest of drawers or a vintage mirror can sit beautifully alongside more contemporary furniture, giving a room a focal point and stopping it from feeling as though everything was bought at the same time.

If you’re nervous about mixing styles, a simple trick is to stick broadly to one period for your older pieces. You might choose mid-century furniture, for example and mix it with more contemporary pieces. You don’t need everything to match, but having a common thread will help the different pieces sit comfortably together.

It may mean waiting until you find the right piece, but that’s no bad thing. You’ll end up with something you genuinely like rather than something you bought simply because you needed to fill a space.

'There’s no reason everything you buy for a new home has to be new.' Bedroom by Optimise Design

Let your home evolve

There is no deadline for finishing a home. Often the most interesting interiors are the ones that have evolved gradually, with a mixture of old and new, expensive and inexpensive and pieces collected over many years.

Over time, some of the things you bring into your home will have a story attached. It might be a chair discovered in a charity shop, a piece of art bought on holiday or something passed down through the family. These are often the things that give a home personality and make it feel individual rather than styled.

That kind of home is almost impossible to create all at once. So don’t worry about empty walls or corners that haven’t quite been figured out yet. Buy what you need to live comfortably, be selective about what you bring in and give yourself time to work out what you really like. Perhaps the real luxury isn’t furnishing an entire home at once. It’s having the time and space to wait for the things that really deserve a place in it.