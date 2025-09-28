Meet the art advisers: ‘Buy with your heart - but don’t forget about your head’

Paintings, prints, figurines and even knick-knacks are all part and parcel of how people decorate their homes.

Some may prefer a minimalist look, placing only subtle and carefully chosen pieces on otherwise bare walls, while others prefer to be surrounded by their favourite paintings, photos, trinkets and anything else which reminds them of a time in their lives.

But there is an art to choosing art, as while something may look fun and warm to one person may look chaotic to another, or someone’s idea of tasteful simplicity may seem cold and bare to another.

Of course, everyone is entitled to their personal taste, particularly within their own homes, but some people can’t decide what to adorn their walls with – and this is where the professionals come in.

Lana Dullaghan, artist and designer of homes and homewares, has years of experience in interior design and specialises in helping homeowners to choose and organise their artwork as many people may “struggle with knowing how to hang it”.

“I visit clients’ homes to assist them in arranging their existing artwork and finding the perfect spots for it, whether it’s a feature wall or a gallery wall,” she says. “We help them showcase their favourite pieces from beloved artists and also assist in sourcing new artwork, whether it’s from my own collection or other artists, to complement their tastes and interior styles.

“Different artwork tends to suit different homes and interior styles. For example, vintage artwork typically complements classic or vintage interiors, while abstract art works well in contemporary settings.

“This is where my expertise comes in handy, as I can mix and match colours and styles to create a cohesive look which connects with the interior design. For instance, by thoughtfully selecting colours, framing, and layout, I can make vintage artwork work beautifully in contemporary interiors.”

The award-winning designer, who runs lanadullaghandesigns.com, charges €120 per hour for this service and also offers project-based pricing to maximise client’s budgets. She sources artwork from a collection of Irish artists and helps clients to personalise their homes.

Lana Dullaghan says that different artwork tends to suit different homes and interior styles. "Vintage artwork typically complements classic or vintage interiors, while abstract art works well in contemporary settings."

“Each artist specialises in different styles, so when I see a client’s home and their existing artwork, I can identify the styles they like and suggest pieces that complement their style and colours, making it more personal and connected to their interiors,” she says.

“And if, artists want to promote their work, they can get in touch with me directly. I’m always open to discovering new styles, whether it’s art prints or commissioned paintings, to ensure that my clients have an enjoyable experience with either my artwork or pieces from artists they connect with.”

Barbara Stanley, originally from Roscommon, runs a gallery in London, irishartinlondon.com, solely dedicated to promoting the work of Irish contemporary artists. She also helps clients to acquire artwork and gives her expert opinion on what she feels would work best in their homes.

“While I take account of the style of the property in to consideration, I have found over the years that, for example, a traditional home, maybe Victorian in style, can lend itself to some modern art alongside more traditional pieces,” she says. “Art is very subjective and it takes a bit of skill to make an eclectic collection work well. So, for this reason when buying art, it’s good to consider not only where it will hang but what other paintings are already in place and will the paintings work together.

“Very often I can quickly see if something is hanging in the wrong place or might look better on a different wall, in a better light or changing a frame can make a big difference. But ultimately the client has to love it too.”

Barbara Stanley: “Very often I can quickly see if something is hanging in the wrong place or might look better on a different wall, in a better light or changing a frame can make a big difference". Photograph: Noel Mullen

Having worked in the business for more than 20 years, Stanley has built up good working relationships with a number of the artists she has represented over the years, and has access to wide range of artists, both living in Ireland abroad. She would advise people to try to decide what they like before randomly hanging paintings in their homes.

“Look around and visit galleries to find the style of art you like – then familiarise yourself with the artist’s work and attend exhibitions,” she says. “Consider where a painting will hang and how it works with your existing artworks – will it overpower something else in the same room or would it look better elsewhere in your home. And keep the receipt or invoice attached to the back of your painting- provenance of your artworks is important when it comes to reselling.”

The cost of a consultation depends on the size of the property, so it will be different if Stanley is reviewing an apartment, a house or office. But after an initial call to establish what is required, the quotation is estimated at around £300 (€346) per day.

Jane Beattie also works as an art consultant. Having studied history of art at UCD, she cut her teeth working at both Adam’s and Oliver Sears in Dublin, and after qualifying as an arts surveyor and certified member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, she set up her own business, janebeattie.com, providing a personalised service to clients.

She is originally from Northern Ireland, and her work involves the valuation of art collections, both for corporate and private clients and also helping clients to find pieces which suit their needs, taste, budget and environment.

“A growing number are individuals or families who wish to start collections from scratch, often to suit a particular interior style, or a period property,” she says. “But whatever the remit, my focus is on finding pieces of the best possible quality, and is in no way fashion driven. I explain each piece in detail to the client, to help them understand the history and value involved.

Jane Beattie

“Once you get started, it can take a lifetime to form a collection. When someone makes initial contact with me, I’ll arrange an in-person meeting, preferably in their home so I can get a sense of their taste. We tend to bat around the options based on their expectations and aspirations and usually an agreement of terms of engagement will arise organically from there. I am very clear about how much I’ll charge and what the basis of that figure is. The art market is full of ambiguity around pricing and perceived value for money, so if one is clear from the outset, I think people really appreciate it, especially those who have little or no experience of the market.

“Sometimes, if I am working with a client aiming to build a collection of Irish paintings, in the early stages I will bring them to the National Gallery and we’ll take a walk through, noting what works appeal to them and for what reasons. I often attend galleries and fairs with my clients. This helps them envisage the possibilities available to them. I work very hard to make sure that I research and scrutinise in person every work of art that I buy on someone else’s behalf. I’m scrupulous about condition and provenance and if a client engages my services, we will work together to build fine, fabulous and personalised collections.”

The Art of Friendship exhibition at the National Gallery of Ireland. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The art expert says that there is no formula that she uses to decide what will work for clients, as “different works of art can suit different interiors”. But quality is always important and she undertakes a lot of work to find the right pieces, visiting auctions and dealers to “personally inspect a potential purchase” or, if that is not possible, arranging a video call to “view the piece in real time”.

She advises anyone looking to buy pieces for their own home to adopt the same methods.

“My best advice is to buy with your heart but don’t forget about your head,” she says. “Collecting art can involve spending significant sums, so it’s good to keep an eye on value, and don’t fear negotiation. Also, don’t buy on the basis of fashion and if you’re interested in a specific artist, don’t buy indiscriminately, but take time to look and learn and buy the best works. These will be the ones that will most successfully hold their value.

“Buy the very best that you can afford but don’t be afraid to sell things on if your taste changes. Many collectors grow out of things they’ve bought as their taste develops. Sometimes they have a reluctance to move things on, but I think it’s good to do that and keeps a collection fresh and evolving.”

Make the most of art in your home - Lana Dullaghan