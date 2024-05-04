That secret to choosing the perfect colour scheme for your home

With a vast library of paint colours at our fingertips, fancy finishes and so many takes on trending colours such as blue — from cool, to light and airy, to muted, to deep — now here’s a conundrum to puzzle our paintbrush.

As Sarah Lloyd, paint and interiors expert at Valspar puts it: “Deciding on a paint colour for the spaces in your home can be difficult, especially as natural light changes throughout the day, meaning the appearance of the colour also changes too.”

Moreover, she says light can be so influential, that the same colour will look different from room to room, so it’s important to pick the right colour for your walls.

“Whether the room is north, south, east or west facing, there are certain colours that will be better suited to certain spaces than others,” says Lloyd.

North-facing rooms

“North-facing rooms get the least amount of light,” notes Lloyd. “Paint these rooms with colours that will brighten the space, and keep it nice and airy.”

Sarah Lloyd: 'A soft sheen paint will work best in north-facing rooms.' Photograph: Valspar Paint/PA

She continues: “Beige shades are also great colours for opening up the space and giving it a ‘refresh’. As well as the walls, use beige on the ceiling and skirting boards for an up-to-date colour drench effect.”

It’s essential to choose the right paint finish, says Lloyd, as this will make a huge difference in the overall look of the space.

“While matt paint absorbs light, gloss paint will often reflect it. A soft sheen paint will work best in north-facing rooms, as it will reflect the light, brightening up the space and making the room look bigger.”

South-facing rooms

In contrast, south-facing rooms receive the most amount of light, and you don’t need to factor in the sunrise or sunset, says Lloyd, as there is a good amount of light exposure for a long time.

With this in mind, she says cooler tones such as blue and grey look great in a south-facing room.

Sarah Lloyd: 'When using blue, for a harmonious look, consider balancing the colour with neutral furniture.' Photograph: Valspar Paint/@littlebristolterrace/PA

“Blue is on trend in 2024, and it’s a versatile colour that’s easy to style and can be used in many different ways to create a variety of moods and styles.

“When using blue, for a harmonious look, consider balancing the colour with neutral furniture such as bedside tables and cabinets, or accessories like lamp shades and vases.”

“As south-facing rooms have enough light, choosing a matt finish is perfect to balance out the brightness and bring a warmer tone. A matt finish is also good if there are any imperfections on the wall that need hiding.”

East- and west-facing rooms

“East and west-facing rooms tend to get the same amount of sunlight, just at different times of the day,” says Lloyd.

“So it’s important to understand when you’ll be using the space the most and base the colour choice, and paint finish, on this instead.”

If you’re using these rooms throughout the day, she says it’s best to stick with neutral colours.

Sarah Lloyd: 'White, grey, and brown can all provide a sense of ease and warmth in the home, setting an inviting scene, no matter the time of the day.' Photograph: Alamy/PA

“White, grey, and brown can all provide a sense of ease and warmth in the home, setting an inviting scene, no matter the time of the day.

“Painting walls with light neutrals such as cream and taupe is best to brighten the room and add an airy feel to your home.” — PA