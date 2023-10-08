Irish cities could look to Porto for a lesson in how to preserve the past

Could Porto offer ideas for resolving to the issue of empty and derelict properties across the country?

A recent visit to the beautiful city in northern Portugal suggested it could.

The city, which is world renowned for its fabulous wines and cuisine, as well as its character, atmosphere and architecture, has been taking a proactive approach to bringing new life to old buildings.

Known as Porto, the city is an amalgam of two halves, with Oporto on one side of the Douro river and Vila Nova de Gaia on the other. The latter is home to many famous port cellars and warehouses, some of which have been around since the 17th century and are testament to the talented craftspeople of the day.

Today, many of these stunning old stone buildings have been given a new lease of life in a bid to preserve heritage and regenerate areas that have fallen into disrepair. A prime example is offered by The Rebello, a stunning five-star riverside aparthotel fashioned from a collection of renovated and transformed 19th-century buildings, including one that was previously a factory making kitchen utensils.

The Rebello offers a prime example of Porto's ability to make the most of its architectural heritage

Spread across four buildings, the transformation has resulted in over 100 luxury apartments, a restaurant, rooftop bar, lobby bar and leisure facilities. It is not only contributing to local housing needs, but the apartments are also available for rent within the thriving tourism industry.

This was no easy task and the main challenge involved “converting seven 19th-century industrial buildings into a hotel which satisfied the needs of modern travellers”, explain the architects, Metro Urbe.

Apartments in The Rebello, Porto

In order to achieve this, the architectural team adopted an integrated approach to breathe new life into the buildings; today, the complex consists of two newly built central blocks adapted to the site’s topography and two side buildings that preserve historical features such as the facades and stone structure.

Daniela Franceschini, interior designer of The Rebello, says restoring old buildings is crucial as they are part of our heritage and central to who we are.

“It is very important to preserve our buildings and architectural identity in Europe because we are the museum of the world,” she says. “We need to preserve and learn from what has been built, because the walls of the buildings reminds the collective intelligence of past culture and generations of wisdom regarding construction.”

Regeneration projects like this have been undertaken, and continue apace, all over the city, constantly improving the already magical vistas. And across the water – which you can traverse either by river taxi, by road or on foot to make the most of the breathtaking views from the Ponte de Dom Luis bridge – stands Village by BOA,evidence of a smaller but no less impressive transformation.

Village by BOA, Porto

Located close to Trinidad station, the whole area seems to be undergoing a facelift, and this beautiful building has been transformed into an oasis in the heart of the city.

The apartments are designed with natural colours and materials while offering every comfort and a decadent feeling of luxury, making them the perfect place to unwind after a day of exploring the cobbled streets and soaking up the atmosphere of this very special city.

Co-founder of the project, Lior Zach, says it was crucial to the design team to ensure that while the regeneration was complete, that Village by BOA also retained the charm and personality of its location.

“By transforming Barrio Do Silva into Village by BOA, we prioritised the preservation of its unique ‘isla’ and the compact working-class neighbourhoods,” he says. “With the expertise of Pablo Pita and Heim Balp Architekten, and enhanced by Bacana Studio’s cosy interiors, we’ve seamlessly blended Porto’s rich heritage with contemporary comfort.”

Regeneration at home

Newbridge Business Centre, in Charlotte House, a landmark 19th-century property. Photograph: Michael Donnelly Photography

Conservation architect Fergal McGirl, of the Dublin firm of the same name, says “with conservation work, you’re looking to retain the essential character of the building”.

“Where the building wants to be adapted to modern life or new usage, there are a lot of different pressures, such as safety, disabled access, thermal efficiency and so on,” he says. “It’s about managing change to adapt the building for modern use while conserving its special interests and character.

“Historical buildings are part of our cultural heritage and identity – they tell the story of who we are. Buildings and architecture express what has happened in the country, who we were and where we’re coming from.”

McGirl, who is working on St David’s Castle in Kildare, was also heavily involved in the transformation of Charlotte House, a landmark 19th-century property in Newbridge, into the Newbridge Business Centre. He says that preserving as much as possible of the old building is important. But where this isn’t possible, trying to keep in line with original features is key, as it helps to preserve its historical statement and in turn, enhance the local area.

“Charlotte’s house has a purposeful location, but had been lying derelict for a number of years. It wasn’t suitable for retail or as a home, so it is very positive that it has been transformed into Newbridge Business Centre – creating a business hub for the local community and rehabilitation in the centre of the town. It’s very positive and has a huge impact on its surroundings, it gives the whole area a lift in terms of character.”