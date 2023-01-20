Luxury living and sustainable style to set the tone for home design in 2023

Even though we’ve come through a couple of years that may have felt like Groundhog Day, when it comes to home design there’s always something new to look forward to. I’ve compiled a list of some of the top trends for home design to watch out for in 2023.

Luxury living

Looking for ways to make our homes more luxurious is a trend to watch this year. Spa-like bathrooms, home gyms and cinema rooms are just some of the projects our clients are looking for more than ever.

Using natural materials such as wood, marble and leather is a big part of this trend. These more luxurious materials add a unique look to the scheme and help to bring warmth and a sense of beauty to a room. They are versatile enough to work with a wide range of styles.

Energy saving

Sky-high energy costs will be the driving force behind projects to help save money and reduce energy usage. Projects including the installation of solar panels, replacing windows and upgrading insulation and heating systems are now hugely popular. Incentives from the Government are making this type of work more affordable too. Improving home energy efficiency is another trend that will continue in 2023.

Experience-based alterations

Investing in anything that enhances the experience and enjoyment of the home will trump purely aesthetic improvements in 2023. Previously we would have seen clients prioritising spending on wow-factor items such as kitchens, furniture or decor. However, making changes to improve our day-to-day lives will be more of a priority in 2023. Projects such as soundproofing, insulating or making better use of space are likely to be popular this year.

Space to entertain

Now that we can congregate freely and entertain at home again, making changes to facilitate this will be popular this year. This design trend is about creating a comfortable and inviting interior where people can socialise comfortably.

That means upgrading kitchens to ensure they are both functional and social spaces. Kitchen islands will continue to be a must-have as well as space for larger dining tables. Open-plan spaces are ideal for this trend and are here to stay for another while.

Soft, neutral colours that create a warm and inviting atmosphere will be popular with this trend. Lighting will also be an important consideration for creating the right ambience when entertaining.

Two-bedroom apartment designed by Optimise Design

Capsule decor

This trend takes a minimalist approach to design and features carefully curated pieces of furniture and a neutral colour palette. Driven by a more considered approach to shopping for things for our homes, this design trend is about investing in less but better-quality home décor.

This approach to decorating our homes is a slower process where pieces are collected and acquired over time. It’s likely to help curb spending as impulse purchases will be less likely.

With the emphasis on the quality of what you own rather than the quantity, we will have more room in our homes. And being more mindful about what we’re buying and understanding where it comes from will help us determine whether it will ultimately contribute to waste.

Colour

Jewel tones are the colours to embrace this year. These rich shades can completely transform the look of a room and bring a luxurious look to your home. Try creating a cosy feel with burgundy reds or a bold look with emerald greens. Using the same colour on walls and woodwork makes the room feel bigger because using only one colour eliminates contrast, making you less aware of the size of the space. This works incredibly well in tiny rooms such as under-stairs WCs. Try eliminating contrast altogether by painting the same shade on the ceiling too.

If you’re not brave enough to paint your walls try introducing accessories in your chosen shade instead. This is an easy and playful way to bring bold colours to an otherwise neutral space without decorating.

Pre-loved

Last year there was a renewed interest in second-hand or “pre-loved” and antique furniture. This was fuelled by the desire to make more sustainable choices when furnishing our homes.

This newfound appreciation for antique and vintage furniture has led to the revival of some older interior trends. One that is tipped for growth this year is mid-century modern, which is characterised by simple lines and minimal décor. This trend is back with a bang.

Another trend is retro style. We saw glimpses of this style last year, with wicker furniture making a comeback. Inspired by the 1960s and 1970s, you can expect to see bright colours, geometric patterns and bold textures in lots of homewares and finishes this year.