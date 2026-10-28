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Dublin GAA County Board seeking €7m for Spawell complex in Templeogue

Proceeds of sale to be used primarily to fund development of new, state-of-the-art training facility

An aerial view of the Spawell complex in Templeogue, Dublin 6W
An aerial view of the Spawell complex in Templeogue, Dublin 6W
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Oct 28 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

Having paid a reported €9 million in 2017 to secure ownership of the entire Spawell complex – a long-established leisure and sporting facility on 13.92 hectares (34.45 acres) in Templeogue, Dublin 6W – the Dublin GAA county board has instructed agent Bannon to find a buyer for the commercial element of the scheme. The subject property, which extends across a total area of 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) and comprises a range of uses, is being offered to the market at a guide price of €7 million.

The proceeds of the proposed sale are to be used primarily by Dublin GAA to pay for the costs of its development of a new, state-of-the-art “GAA cluster training facility” on the Spawell lands. Upon completion, the facility will include four new floodlit GAA pitches with electronic scoreboards and dugouts, a 500-seater spectator stand, two terraces with capacity for an additional 500 attendees, and a range of other facilities for players, officials and fans.

The well-known commercial centre being offered for sale briefly comprises a licensed premises, retail and office accommodation, sports and leisure facilities, a garden centre and extensive surface parking. The existing buildings extend to a total area of 5,200sq m (56,000sq ft) and are generating a rental income of about €153,000 a year, providing the incoming owner with short-term income while future plans for the site are explored. The site’s income is set to be increased further through a proposed letting of the licensed premises, according to the selling agent.

The lands are zoned “local centre” under the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022–2028. There is a site-specific objective attached to the lands that stipulates the retail element of any development cannot exceed five neighbourhood-centre units including a supermarket not larger than 800sq m (8,611sq ft). Other permitted uses for the site include primary healthcare centre, nursing home, housing for older people, or a retirement home.

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The planning authority is also open to considering the development of a hotel or hostel on the site, which is notable, the selling agent says, given that permission for a 149-bedroom was granted to a previous owner of the property. The lands may also have future residential development potential subject to an alteration of the site-specific objective, the agent says.

Niall Brereton of Bannon says: “The Spawell Complex offers purchasers the ability to acquire a substantial, high-profile landholding with short-term flexible income, mixed-use zoning and the potential to deliver a transformative development, subject to planning permission, in one of south Dublin’s most accessible locations”.

The Spawell Complex is being offered for sale by private treaty, with a best-bids date of Thursday December 10th.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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