Site of former Cabra pub with planning for student-accommodation scheme guiding at €7.5m

Having previously been the subject of a protracted bid by its developer-owner to build a 117-unit build-to-rent apartment scheme in the face of local opposition, the former Matt’s of Cabra public house is being brought to the market with full planning permission in place for a purpose-built student accommodation scheme with 249 bedspaces.

Located on Fassaugh Avenue, the site, which sits within a short commute of Technological University Dublin’s main campus at Grangegorman and the thriving city neighbourhoods of Stoneybatter and Phibsborough, is being offered for sale by agent CBRE on the instruction of receiver Grant Thornton at a guide price of €7.5 million.

The subject site extends to 0.5 hectares (1.26 acres) and is zoned predominantly under the terms of the Dublin City Development Plan 2023 – 2028 as “Z1 sustainable residential neighbourhoods”, with a smaller portion to the front of the site zoned as “Z3 neighbourhood centre”.

The site is being sold with full planning permission for a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme designed by Reddy Architecture, with approval for the development obtained through the large-scale residential development process.

The approved scheme comprises 249 student bed spaces and is laid out in two blocks. The design features a mix of six- to nine-bed clusters, with 10 twin rooms. The majority of the beds (112) will be laid out in eight-bed clusters. On-site amenities will include lounges, a laundry, a post room, a reception and an adaptable community space, with more than 2,871sq m (30,903sq ft) of outdoor amenity space provided also. The scheme will also include over 300 bike parking spaces.

The subject site is readily accessible thanks to its proximity to the Luas green line stop at Cabra (750m away) and numerous Dublin Bus routes.

Darragh Deasy of CBRE’s development land division says: “Fassaugh Avenue is a highly accessible shovel-ready site with full planning permission for a well-designed PBSA development. With growing demand for student beds in sought-after locations and a limited development pipeline coming on stream, this is a compelling proposition for developers, investors and operators.

“The site’s proximity to TU Dublin’s Grangegorman Campus coupled with its convenience for students attending Trinity College Dublin, DCU and St Patrick’s College will ensure there is strong end-user demand on completion.”