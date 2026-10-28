Bespoke Dublin 4 residential scheme with basement parking seeks €2.5m

Agent Hooke & MacDonald is guiding a price of €2.5 million for a substantially completed development of three mews houses near Sandymount village in Dublin 4.
Located close to the junction of Herbert Road and Tritonville Road and within a short distance of the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road Dart station and Ballsbridge, the scheme comprises a one-bedroom mews house extending to 109sq m (1,173sq ft), together with two two-bedroom houses measuring 134sq m (1,442sq ft) and 138sq m (1,485sq ft) respectively.
Each house is arranged over two storeys above basement level and will have open-plan kitchen, dining and living accommodation, additional basement space and a private rear garden upon completion.
The development also has basement parking infrastructure, which includes five car-parking spaces, a fully operational car lift and a vehicle turntable. The basement also incorporates storage and plant areas. The basement structure, secant piled walling, reinforced concrete works, podium structure and car-lift infrastructure have all been completed.
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Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “Herbert Mews offers buyers the opportunity to acquire and complete three mews houses in a prime Dublin 4 location, within walking distance of Sandymount village, Ballsbridge and the Aviva Stadium.
“The development has full planning permission in place, while significant construction and basement parking works have already been completed which set this development apart from other comparable residential schemes.”