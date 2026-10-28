Bespoke Dublin 4 residential scheme with basement parking seeks €2.5m

An aerial view shows the Herbert Mews houses on Herbert Road in Dublin 4

Agent Hooke & MacDonald is guiding a price of €2.5 million for a substantially completed development of three mews houses near Sandymount village in Dublin 4.

Located close to the junction of Herbert Road and Tritonville Road and within a short distance of the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road Dart station and Ballsbridge, the scheme comprises a one-bedroom mews house extending to 109sq m (1,173sq ft), together with two two-bedroom houses measuring 134sq m (1,442sq ft) and 138sq m (1,485sq ft) respectively.

Each house is arranged over two storeys above basement level and will have open-plan kitchen, dining and living accommodation, additional basement space and a private rear garden upon completion.

The development also has basement parking infrastructure, which includes five car-parking spaces, a fully operational car lift and a vehicle turntable. The basement also incorporates storage and plant areas. The basement structure, secant piled walling, reinforced concrete works, podium structure and car-lift infrastructure have all been completed.

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “Herbert Mews offers buyers the opportunity to acquire and complete three mews houses in a prime Dublin 4 location, within walking distance of Sandymount village, Ballsbridge and the Aviva Stadium.

The vehicle turntable in the basement of the Herbert Mews development on Herbert Road, Dublin 4

“The development has full planning permission in place, while significant construction and basement parking works have already been completed which set this development apart from other comparable residential schemes.”