New Premier Inn hotel at Clerys Quarter seeking more than €66m

A wide range of Irish and international investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of the new Premier Inn Dublin City Centre Hotel.

Located just off O’Connell Street on Earl Place, the 229-bedroom hotel, now under construction and nearing completion, will form part of the Clerys Quarter scheme. The hotel is being offered for sale on a freehold basis, fully let to PI Hotels & Restaurants Ireland Limited, with Whitbread Group plc as guarantor, at a guide price of €66.6 million.

The guide price reflects a net initial yield of 5 per cent, after standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent. The lease runs for 30 years from practical completion on a full repairing and insuring (FRI) basis, with no break option, CPI-linked rent reviews with a cap and collar.

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The hotel is set to be highly sustainable with an A2 Ber rating and is targeting Breeam Excellent certification. Construction is well advanced, with practical completion set for early 2027 and opening planned soon after. Offers for the hotel are being invited by the sole selling agent JLL on the basis of a completed hotel, with sale completion and lease commencement expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Commenting on the sale, Dan O’Connor, head of capital markets and hotels at JLL, said: “This is a rare chance to acquire a brand-new, freehold Dublin city centre hotel let for 30 years with no break option in place to the UK and Ireland’s largest hotel operator, with a guarantee from the FTSE-listed Whitbread Group.”

Isobel Horan, senior vice president at JLL’s hotels division, added: “Few sectors in Ireland combine a term certain of more than 30 years with inflation-linked income. This will be Premier Inn’s flagship asset, freehold, fully electric and A2-Ber rated, and it is set to open for business in a thriving Dublin city centre market.”