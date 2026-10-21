Leixlip town centre site with scope for 48 apartments guiding at €1.75m

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of housing for the owner-occupier, private rented sector and student accommodation markets are expected to run the rule over the sale of a prominent property and site in the heart of Leixlip town in Co Kildare.

Shingle House, a distinctive three-storey period building of 258sq m (2,777sq ft), which occupies a 0.5-hectare (1.24-acre) site at the junction of Leixlip Road and Main Street, is being offered to the market by agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate at a guide price of €1.75 million.

The subject property and its site are zoned for the most part as Zone A – Town Centre under the terms of the Leixlip Local Area Plan (LAP) 2020 – 2023, as extended to March 2029. The property is also included in Leixlip’s Town Centre Regeneration Area.

The site’s potential for residential development is highlighted in a feasibility study drawn up by Plus Architecture in advance of the current sale. This suggests that the lands could accommodate an apartment scheme comprising 48 apartments, consisting of a mix of 28 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units, along with the retention of Shingle House, subject to planning permission.

Shingle House occupies a high-profile location on Main Street in Leixlip and sits within walking distance of the town’s shops, cafes and other amenities. Leixlip is a thriving employment centre thanks to the presence in the area over several decades of the operations of a number of the world’s leading technology and pharmaceutical companies. In the case of Intel, its Leixlip campus is its largest European manufacturing and innovation base and has been in operation since 1989.

Leixlip is also an established commuter town with rail connections to Dublin available at both Louisa Bridge and Confey stations. The M4 motorway is a short drive from the town, allowing ready access to the capital and to the wider national road network. For those parties interested in exploring the site’s potential for student accommodation, Shingle House is situated 10.6km from Maynooth University.

An aerial view shows Shingle House and its site in Leixlip, Co Kildare

An aerial view shows the extent of the Shingle House site from the Leixlip Road approach

Shane O’Connor of Lisney says: “This property’s central location, zoning and residential potential make it an attractive opportunity for developers looking deliver a scheme within an established and well-connected town centre.”