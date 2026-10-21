Keelings seeking occupiers for latest phase at FoodCentral business park

Keelings, the well-known family-owned Irish food business, has engaged Finnegan Menton and Cushman & Wakefield as joint sale and letting agents for the latest phase of lands at FoodCentral, the 280-acre food industry park it owns at St Margaret’s near Dublin Airport. The scheme, which is dedicated to companies operating in the food, drinks and flowers sectors, currently comprises more than two million square feet (185,800sq m) of food-industry accommodation and is occupied by a range of companies including Keelings Group, Donnelly Fresh, Dixons, Oakland, Americold, Keoghs Crisps, Mad Flowers, HelloFresh, Flogas and HPP Tolling.

The latest phase of development lands being released for sale or letting comprise 41 acres in total. The available sites range in size from 2.95 acres to 28 acres while permissible building sizes are from 20,000sq ft (1,858sq m) to more than 300,000sq ft (27,800sq m), subject to planning permission. The joint agents are guiding a price of €600,000 an acre for sites of five acres or larger in the current phase. Rental levels for completed buildings, meanwhile, will depend on specification and the overall building and plot size. A range of options are available to prospective occupiers including design and build or lease.

The launch of the latest sites at FoodCentral comes as Dixon Transport nears the completion of the fourth phase of development at its facility since locating there in 2015. The latest phase comprises a fully automated ambient and temperature-controlled distribution centre of 10,200sq m (110,000sq ft) immediately adjoining a slightly larger sized facility completed in mid-2024. Dixon’s facilities at FoodCentral will extend to more than 28,000sq m (300,000sq ft) once the current works are completed.

Derry Group Ireland acquired a 5.7-acre site at FoodCentral in late 2024 and secured planning permission within three months for a new 2,046sq m (22,000sq ft) refrigerated warehouse and truck parking facility. The development is due for completion by the end of this year. Derry Group specialises in the storage, order picking and distribution of chilled and frozen products throughout Ireland with depots in Armagh, Dublin and Cork.

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A Tesla Supercharger station is also under construction at FoodCentral with eight superchargers being delivered in the current phase, with another six spaces to follow in phase two. Keelings Farm Shop and Cafe is also set for expansion, with planning permission recently granted by Fingal County Council to extend the existing space to more than 416sq m (4,480sq ft).

The FoodCentral scheme is well located immediately next to the northern runway at Dublin Airport, and about a six-minute drive from the M1, M2 and M50 motorways. Dublin Port Tunnel is about a 10-minute drive away.

Nicholas Corson of Finnegan Menton said discussions were already under way with a number of parties in relation to the sale of sites and for the development of completed buildings within FoodCentral. A plot of 5.5 acres within the 41 acres now being marketed is already reserved and at legals.

Brendan Smyth of Cushman & Wakefield said: “FoodCentral is an excellent location for both processing and logistics. The scheme is close to Dublin Airport and the road network and offers prospective occupiers flexibility in regard to site size, scale and future expansion.”