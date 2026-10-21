Dublin 4’s landmark Schoolhouse Hotel for sale, seeking €12m

Having owned and operated the boutique Schoolhouse Hotel on Dublin’s Northumberland Road for nearly three decades now, Galway-based hotelier and businessman Terry Sweeney has instructed agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate to find a buyer for the Ballsbridge landmark.

The 31-bedroom venue is being offered to the market as a going concern at a guide price of €12 million, which equates to €387,096 per key.

Designed by renowned architects Deane and Woodward – whose works famously include Trinity College Dublin’s Museum Building – and built originally in 1859 as St Stephen’s Parochial School, the building was restored and converted into a four-star hotel by Terry Sweeney in 1998.

The bar at the Schoolhouse Hotel

Numerous of the building’s original features have been preserved, including its distinctive redbrick facade, its arched windows, and high ceilings. The hotel comprises 31 guest rooms, a gastrobar, landscaped gardens and 24 on-site car-parking spaces.

The Schoolhouse Hotel has, over the years, established itself as one of Dublin’s best-known independent boutique hotels. The food and beverage offering is centred around a series of dining and lounge spaces featuring original brickwork, exposed timber detailing and contemporary finishes. There is extensive outdoor seating in the hotel’s mature, landscaped gardens.

Shane Markey of Lisney Commercial Real Estate says: “The Schoolhouse Hotel’s prime setting, strong reputation and distinctive architectural character have seen it attract a loyal mix of corporate, leisure and international visitors.

“This sale provides an opportunity to acquire a well-established hospitality business in one of Dublin’s most sought-after locations, combining strong operational fundamentals with an irreplaceable heritage setting.”