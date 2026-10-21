Asian food wholesaler secures €7.35m from sale of Dublin 11 warehouse

Having taken delivery of and relocated to a new and larger food storage and distribution facility at Huntstown Business Park, Asian food wholesale distribution specialist P&B Foods, has completed the sale of its former premises at the Dublin 11 scheme. The company, which will be better known to consumers for its Heera, Balah and Rishta brands, secured €7.35 million from the sale of Cobalt House to an Irish owner-occupier company. The price paid equates to a capital value of €2,518.76 per square metre (€234/sq ft).

Cobalt House comprises a detached warehouse of 2,920sq m (31,422sq ft) and includes 453sq m (4,877sq ft) of two-storey office accommodation. The property has a secure, gated and fenced yard with depths of 36-40m, 24 car-parking spaces (including two EV spaces) to the front, alongside freshly landscaped boundaries. Loading is provided via two dock levellers and one level-access door.

The warehouse is of single-span steel-portal frame construction, with a clear internal height of 12m, an FM2 grade floor with a loading capacity of 60kN/m², high-output LED lighting and an insulated twin-skin composite roof with siphonic drainage system. The office accommodation has been finished to a high standard and comes equipped with a curtain-wall glazing system, suspended ceilings with recessed LED lighting and a new air-conditioning system.

Kevin McHugh of industrial specialist agent Harvey represented P&B Foods in the transaction while James Kearney of BNP Paribas Real Estate acted for the purchaser.

Kevin McHugh said: “Cobalt House attracted interest from both owner-occupiers and investors owing to the property’s combination of prime northwest Dublin location, excellent building specification and immediate availability with vacant possession.”

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James Kearney added: “We are delighted to have advised our owner-occupier client on the acquisition of Cobalt House. The property’s modern design, A2 Ber rating and proximity to both junction five and six of the M50 motorway made it a compelling opportunity to service their business in both Dublin and across the island of Ireland”.

Huntstown Business Park is located on the western side of Cappagh Road in Ballycoolin, 16km northwest of Dublin city centre. The property sits equidistant from junctions five and six of the M50 motorway, providing ready access to Dublin Airport, Dublin Port Tunnel and to all the main arterial routes on Ireland’s national road network.