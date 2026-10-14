Retail investment on Dublin’s Exchequer Street guiding at €950,000

Private investors looking for immediate rental income from strong tenants in a proven location in Dublin’s south city centre may be interested in the sale of the ground floor and part-basement levels of numbers 2 and 4 Exchequer Street. The properties are being offered to the market by agent Savills at a guide price of €950,000, which reflects a net initial yield of 7.5 per cent.

The ground floor of number 2 Exchequer Street extends to 32sq m (344sq ft) and is leased to Brown Sugar Hair Dressing Ltd trading as Sugar Daddy Barbers, with a lease guarantee provided by O’Keeffe Hairdressing Holdings Ltd. The tenant recently renewed their lease for a new term of 10 years effective from August 18th, 2025, subject to a passing rent of €28,500 a year.

The unit at number 4 Exchequer Street comprises the ground floor, including rear ancillary accommodation of 71sq m (764sq ft), while the basement level extends to 8.5sq m (91.5sq ft). The upper floors are excluded from the sale. The subject property is leased to Nimbee Designs Ltd trading as The Loft beauty salon for a term of 10 years from January 2024, subject to a tenant break in year five of the term, a passing rent of €50,000 a year and a fixed uplift to €52,500 in year five of the term.

Interested parties should note that all rent is exclusive of rates payable to Dublin City Council, Dublin BID (Business Improvement District) levies and landlord insurance.

Both units occupy a high-profile location across the street from the newly opened Hoxton Hotel, and are within a short walk of Drury Street, South Great Georges Street, South William Street, Wicklow Street and Grafton Street.

Stephen McCarthy of Savills says: “This is an opportunity for investors to acquire two self-contained retail units in a highly coveted part of Dublin’s south city centre. Both units are occupied by long established and highly regarded businesses. This will be of particular interest to private investors and approved retirement fund holders seeking a foothold in a prime Dublin 2 retail district.”