Kilcoole lands near Glenroe Farm rezoned for residential development guiding at €9m

Housebuilders involved in the delivery of new homes in Dublin’s commuter-belt counties may be interested in the recent decision by Wicklow County Council to rezone lands on the outskirts of Kilcoole for residential development.

Located just off Lott Lane and within proximity to the well-known Glenroe Farm, the 10.1-hectare (25-acre) holding includes 11 acres now zoned for housing and is being offered for sale through agent Cushman & Wakefield at a guide price of €9 million.

The subject property, which is mostly greenfield in nature, is bounded by mature hedgerows and surrounded by existing residential estates. According to the recently decided Variation No 4 of the Delgany & Kilcoole Local Planning Framework, a total of 6.6 hectares (16.3 acres) of the lands have been designated by Wicklow County Council as a mix of residential development (4.4 hectares/10.9 acres) and active open space (2.2 hectare/5.4 acres). The remaining 3.5 hectares (8.7 acres) of the subject holding remains unzoned.

Interested parties will note that the lands are also subject to Specific Local Objective 10, which specifies the framework they would need to follow on the delivery of residential development alongside community sporting facilities and associated infrastructure. An examination of the objective shows for example that no dwelling units permitted and developed on foot of the site’s zoning may be occupied until a community sports facility is fully developed and available for use.

A feasibility study prepared by HKR Architects in preparation for the site’s sale suggests the lands have the potential to accommodate approximately 168 homes, consisting of a mix of housing types, with an emphasis on family homes.

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The subject site is located on the outskirts of the village Kilcoole and is situated 5.1km from the nearby town of Greystones, 11.5km from Bray, and 35km from St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre. The area is well connected by road thanks to its proximity to the N11 and M11 motorway, while commuter rail and Dart services are available at Kilcoole and Greystones respectively.

Ross Harris of Cushman and Wakefield says: “Kilcoole continues to establish itself as one of the most attractive residential locations within commuting distance of Dublin. The feasibility study highlights the potential to deliver a significant new residential scheme, making this a compelling opportunity for developers seeking scale in a well-established and growing community.”