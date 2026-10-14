Commercial Property

French investor pays €15m for Portlaoise logistics facility

Fund in line for €1.37m in annual rental income from its first industrial investment in Ireland

Ballymacken Logistics Facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois.
Ballymacken Logistics Facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois.
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Oct 14 2026 - 05:401 MIN READ

Having only recently completed the purchase for €24 million of Citywest Shopping Centre in Dublin, French investor Iroko has acquired a fully let logistics facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois. Iroko is understood to have paid about €15 million to secure ownership of Ballymacken Logistics Facility for its Iroko Atlas SCPI investment fund.

Located just off the N80, and about 4km from Portlaoise and 3.5km from junction 16 of the M7 motorway, the property comprises 16,445sq m (177,000sq ft) of warehouse and office space across four buildings on an 11-acre site. The facility is generating annual rental income of €1.37 million from a diverse tenant line-up consisting of Tirlán, Graphic Packaging Ireland, Courts Service and Cool Springs. Approximately 50 per cent of the rental income is derived from Tirlán, a company that operates a dairy and chilled-food distribution hub at the site.

The acquisition is Iroko Atlas SCPI’s first industrial portfolio investment in Ireland. The €15 million sale price reflects a capital value of approximately €84 per sq ft, which is substantially below the build cost of the facility.

Michele McGarry of Colliers handled the acquisition on behalf of Iroko while agent Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt represented the vendor.

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Commenting on the completion of the deal, McGarry said: “This investment will provide Iroko with secure income from a strong tenant base. The property benefits from a strategic location close to the M7 and Ireland’s wider motorway network. The acquisition represents another significant addition to Iroko’s growing Irish portfolio.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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