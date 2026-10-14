Former Galway hospital and lands set for auction with €500,000 guide price

An aerial view of the St Brigid's lands in Ballinasloe, Co Galway

Knight Frank and O’Donnellan & Joyce have been engaged as joint agents to find a buyer for the former St Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The former psychiatric facility, which sits on 163 acres, will be offered for sale by way of online public auction with a guide price of €500,000 on December 3rd next.

Located on the edge of Ballinasloe town, the subject property comprises a number of historic buildings extending across a total area of 22,297sq m (240,000sq ft). Designed by architect Francis Johnson, the buildings, which date from 1832, are listed on the Record of Protected Structures and form part of the St Brigid’s Hospital Architectural Conservation Area. The complex sits on a 163-acre site which is distributed across seven plots and has direct access to the M6 motorway.

The lands have a range of zoning designations under the terms of the Ballinasloe Local Area Plan 2022-2028. These include regeneration, residential, business and technology, community facilities, open space and amenity uses. This choice of zoning offers flexibility, according to the planning permissions.

Prospective purchasers should note that the Local Area Plan includes a specific policy objective supporting the regeneration and reuse of the St Brigid’s complex through appropriate master planning and stakeholder collaboration, which recognises the strategic importance of the site.

Full details of the sale and upcoming auction are available through the dedicated dataroom at www.st-brigids.com Viewings are strictly by appointment through the joint selling agents.