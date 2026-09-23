Fully let investment at Dublin’s Fashion City seeking €2.25m

Agent BDM Property is guiding a price of €2.25 million for Units 16 and 17 at Fashion City, the well-known light-industrial and retail showroom complex built by Michael Cotter’s Park Developments at Ballymount in Dublin 24.

The units, which are fully let and generate annual rental income of €200,123 a year, are being offered for sale via online auction platform Offr on Thursday, October 15th, at noon.

The subject property comprises a two-storey industrial/showroom premises extending to a gross internal area of 1,657.92sq m (17,847sq ft). The accommodation is distributed across ground and first-floor levels and is configured as a mix of retail, showroom, retail warehousing and ancillary accommodation. Ground floor occupiers include Fairy Godmother, Halpenny Golf and Jessica Graaf, while The Beauty Suite occupies the entire first floor.

Halpenny Golf pays rent of €26,123 a year on a four-year, nine-month lease from May 2025. The rent payable by Fairy Godmother is scheduled to increase from €36,000 to €39,000 a year from November 1st, 2027, while Jessica Graaf’s rent is scheduled to increase from €48,000 to €50,000 a year during years three and four of its lease. The entire first floor is let to The Beauty Suite Ltd under new lease terms at €90,000 a year. The overall rent roll is €200,123 a year.

Developed in the early 2000s in response to the desire of many fashion firms to move their businesses out of Dublin’s traditional fashion district of Drury Street and South William Street to a new and more accessible location for their suppliers and customers, Fashion City sits adjacent to junction 10 of the M50 motorway. The scheme’s position offers ready access to the wider national motorway network, including the N7, M7, M1 and M11 corridors.

Cathal Kelly of BDM Property says: “The property is currently producing rental income of €200,123 a year, giving interested parties the opportunity to acquire a prominent retail/warehousing investment which is fully let and strategically located just off the M50. The property also benefits from a strong B3 Ber rating."