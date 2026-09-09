Renowned Ranelagh shop for sale along with apartments for €2.6m

Having traded from its location just off the Triangle in Ranelagh village since 1943, the well-known Redmonds of Ranelagh is being offered for sale.

The business – which started as a grocery shop and went on to become an award-winning wine importer – is available for purchase as a going concern, or alternatively with full vacant possession through BDM Property at a guide price of €2.6 million.

Located at 25 Ranelagh Road in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, the subject property comprises a two-storey period redbrick building extending to just over 500sq m (5,382sq ft) along with two outdoor terraces of 17.57sq m (189sq ft) and 17.6sq m (189sq ft) respectively.

The property is laid out as a mixed-use commercial and residential investment. In 2008, it underwent substantial works which saw the facade refurbished alongside the addition of a rear ground-floor extension and two apartments at first-floor level.

The ground-floor accommodation extends to 356sq m (3,832sq ft), with 1,477sq ft of this taken up by retail space. The remaining space is divided up into purpose-built stores, a back office and staff facilities.

Originally a grocer’s shop run by Mary and Jim Redmond, Redmonds of Ranelagh now operates as a wine importer and off-licence run by their sons, Jimmy and Aidan.

The first floor of the building comprises two own-door two-bedroom apartments. Apartment one extends to 71.7sq m with a terrace of 17.57sq m, while Apartment two extends to 72.54sq m with a terrace of 17.6sq m.

Cathal Kelly of BDM Property says: “The sale of Redmonds of Ranelagh offers flexibility for both owner-occupiers and investors. The purchase of the retail element as an established going concern provides an incoming purchaser with the opportunity to acquire the existing trading business in this prime location together with the associated goodwill, fixtures and fittings.

“Alternatively, the entire property can be acquired with vacant possession, providing an owner-occupier or investor with the opportunity to operate the ground-floor premises under their own business model or consider alternative uses, subject to planning. All of this comes with the added benefit of two apartments in the heart of Ranelagh.”