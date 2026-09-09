Fully let apartment scheme next to Guinness brewery for €8.5m offers buyer 5.25% yield

Private investors and family offices looking for an immediate return on their investment are expected to run the rule over the sale of a bespoke scheme of 17 newly completed apartments in Dublin 8.

Located next to Guinness Storehouse and St James’s Gate brewery, the development at 17-19 Newport Street comprises 13 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom apartments distributed over five storeys, along with five car-parking spaces, and a communal rooftop terrace. Developed in 2020, the property, which is highly energy efficient with NZEB (nearly zero energy building) and A2/A3 Ber ratings, is being offered to the market by agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €8.5 million.

The investment is producing a gross annual income of €504,828 with full occupancy and minimal churn. Should a sale proceed at the guide price, the incoming owner would be in line for a 5.25 per cent net initial yield.

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The subject property is located within a short walk of the Luas red-line stop at James’s and in close proximity to the site of the new National Children’s Hospital. The IFSC, north and south docklands and St Stephen’s Green are all located within a 20-minute cycle.

Sean Molony of Knight Frank says: “The Newport apartments offer investors the opportunity to secure ownership of an asset with strong sustainability credentials, occupancy levels and sustainable rental income.”