Large landholding beside the K Club in Kildare seeking €2.25m

The sale of a 12-hectare (30-acre) landholding just outside the village of Straffan in Co Kildare is expected to see interest from a range of potential purchasers. Located directly across the road from the entrance to the five-star K Club hotel and golf resort, and positioned along the river Liffey at Straffan Bridge, the lands at Lodge Park are being offered to the market by agent Sherry FitzGerald at a guide price of €2.25 million.

The subject property is zoned for agricultural use at present and comprises two large grass fields with mature boundaries and a substantial barn and two-storey farm building. The land has road frontage of approximately 200m from Straffan Bridge, facing the boundary wall of K Club to the resort’s entrance. It has direct access to the river Liffey along an 800m stretch running towards Castledillon.

While the subject property’s potential in the short to medium term is likely to remain confined to its current agricultural use, prospective purchasers will take note of plans being progressed for a nursing home and housing on nearby lands. The Lodge Park holding is positioned immediately adjacent to a 14-hectare (35-acre) holding previously owned by Gerry Gannon, the well-known property developer and former co-owner of the K Club.

The lands’ proximity to the K Club is expected by the selling agent to be a key driver of interest in the sale. Developed originally by businessman Michael Smurfit, the resort, which is now owned by nursing homes entrepreneur Michael Fetherston, extends to 220 hectares (550 acres) with two Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf courses surrounding a five-star hotel alongside a bespoke apartment scheme and gated community of high-end houses.

The K Club was the venue of the 2006 Ryder Cup, the first to be hosted in Ireland. Since then, the resort has been the location for 13 European Opens and the Irish Opens of 2016, 2023 and 2025. Last week, it hosted the 2026 KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

Bobby Lloyd of Sherry FitzGerald says: “The land at Lodge Park presents an opportunity for purchasers looking for a special landholding with exceptional road and river frontage in a village setting. Facing the world-famous K Club, it’s rare for land of this quality to come to the market.”