Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Fully let IFSC office investment for €10m offers buyer net initial yield of 8.45%

Proposed sale of 4 Custom House Plaza follows recent disposal of neighbouring blocks for €24m

An aerial view of 4 Custom House Plaza in the IFSC, Dublin 1
An aerial view of 4 Custom House Plaza in the IFSC, Dublin 1
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Sept 02 2026 - 05:302 MIN READ

A range of Irish and international investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of 4 Custom House Plaza, a fully let office investment in Dublin’s IFSC. The property, which is multi-tenanted, is being offered to the market by agent TWM at a guide price of €10 million. Should a sale proceed at that level, the new owner would be in line for a net initial yield of 8.45 per cent, after standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent.

The proposed disposal of 4 Custom House Plaza comes 10 months after Irish family office Ardvest’s acquisition for €24 million of the neighbouring properties, numbers 3 and 5 Custom House Plaza. The two buildings extend to a total net internal area of 60,606 sq ft (5,631 sq m) and are generating €2,656,974 in annual rental income, with 50 per cent of the rent roll derived from Citco Fund Services. Other tenants include FlexiFi Europe Services, Companjon, Maxol and Device Atlas.

Number 4 Custom House Plaza extends to a net internal area of 1,811 sq m (19,500 sq ft) distributed over five floors, with 20 secure basement car-parking spaces. The building is fully let to five tenants and is generating overall annual rental income of €929,414.

The property is situated immediately adjacent to Connolly Station, which provides Dart, commuter rail and Luas services.

READ MORE

Sherry FitzGerald owner eyes 52% profit from sale of Dublin retail park to German fund

Nuns seeking €4.5m for 50-acre estate beside Wicklow’s idyllic Magheramore beach

Fully let south Dublin student accommodation scheme seeks €4.5m

Site of Dublin’s historic Ormond Hotel sold in off-market deal for €12m

Kim Moran of TWM says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a fully let office investment in the heart of the IFSC. We expect to see interest in this sale from both domestic and international investors.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions