Corrib Oil pays €3.2m for Waterford city service station

Corrib Oil’s ongoing expansion of its retail, fuel convenience and oil distribution business continues, with the company’s addition of the Motorpoint service station on Waterford’s Military Road to its portfolio.

While the price paid in the off-market transaction has not been disclosed by the joint selling agents Cushman & Wakefield and Sherry FitzGerald Rohan, The Irish Times understands the property secured about €3.2 million. The vendor, a private owner, had acquired the station, which sits on a 0.4-acre site, in the mid-1990s.

The property had been trading until recently as a Maxol service station with a Daybreak convenience store, but has been repositioned as a Circle K service station, Spar and Corrib Deli offering by its new owner.

Peter Love of Cushman & Wakefield said: “We are delighted to have concluded this off-market sale for our client and wish Corrib Oil every success with the property in the future.”

Founded in Claremorris, Co Mayo, in 1987, and headquartered today in Parkmore, Co Galway, Corrib Oil employs some 1,300 people across its Corrib Retail, Corrib Oil Distribution and Corrib Brands divisions.

The addition of Motorpoint in Waterford extends Corrib’s footprint to 42 convenience stores with forecourts across 17 counties, with its 43rd location due to open shortly in Ballina, Co Mayo.

All Corrib Retail convenience stores are branded as Spar, while all its forecourts are branded as Circle K or Texaco, with instore partners including Insomnia, Apache Pizza, Subway and Zambrero.

Corrib Oil also owns the franchise in Ireland for Wendy’s Restaurants, the first of which opened last year in Cork city, with the second due to open this month in Tullamore, Co Offaly.