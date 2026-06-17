Dublin is one of Europe’s most ‘resilient’ cities, new report finds

Dublin is the major European mover in an index of resilient cities, indicating the city, which jumped five places, is likely to attract more real estate investment.

According to the authors of the Savills Resilient Cities Index, which is now in its seventh year, Dublin scores highly thanks to its economic and population fundamentals: skilled workforce; tech sector strength; liquid real estate markets and good ESG standings (by global standards).

The index measures cities that successfully balance economic goals with social and environmental objectives in ways that attract investors, developers and, critically, the individuals and businesses whose location preferences drive demand. Successful, resilient cities are deemed to be those that focus not just on roads and public transport networks, but also increasingly on social infrastructure such as public spaces and riverside regeneration projects.

In the last survey, Dublin didn’t make the Top 20, but this year it is the single major European mover in the index, climbing up five places to number 16. This puts it behind only London (3) and Paris (7) among European cities, and ahead of other European cities such as Berlin (18).

According to the authors of the report, Dublin’s jump since the previous index is down to factors such as a rise in real estate investment in the two years since the last index; economic fundamentals supported by in-migration and population growth, which is high by European standards; an improvement in its ESG rankings; robust GDP growth; and a resilient and growing tech sector supported by rising venture capital investment.

Elsewhere, US cities dominate, and now account for 10 of the top 20, enjoying “a significant upward trajectory” according to the report. New York is top of the table, while the report cites San Francisco (5), as an early beneficiary of the AI boom, with tech start-ups boosting office markets.

Tokyo is second, as Japanese cities rose three places on average, “reflecting improving economic fundamentals”.

“Wage growth and strong corporate profits support domestic demand,” the report stated.

London is third, with Canary Wharf cited as an example of a transformation into a mixed use destination.