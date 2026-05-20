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M7 Real Estate seeking €6.25m for Dublin 4 office block

Former AIG building on Merrion Road extends to 16,840sq ft and is being sold with full vacant possession

Block B at the Nutley Building on Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 was occupied historically by AIG
Block B at the Nutley Building on Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 was occupied historically by AIG
Ronald Quinlan
Wed May 20 2026 - 05:301 MIN READ

Having paid just under €15 million in 2022 for two 1980s office blocks known collectively as the Nutley Building on Merrion Road in Dublin 4, M7 Real Estate has instructed agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate to find a buyer for one of them.

Better known as the AIG building by virtue of being occupied historically by the global insurer, Block B is being offered to the market with full vacant possession at a guide price of €6.25 million.

The vendor, M7 Real Estate, is a pan-European investor and asset manager. It is retaining ownership of the neighbouring building having secured full occupancy at the 2,429sq m (26,147sq ft) property on foot of the letting of 386sq m (4,160sq ft) of office space to St Vincent’s University Hospital in 2023.

Located near the junction of Merrion Road and Nutley Lane and almost immediately adjacent to St Vincent’s University Hospital campus, Block B comprises 1,587sq m (16,840sq ft) of office space distributed across five floors. The building has a rectangular floor plate and extensive glazing and is being marketed by the selling agent as a redevelopment and asset-management opportunity.

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Paul Hipwell of Lisney expects Block B to appeal to medical occupiers, healthcare-focused investors and developers or asset managers seeking to reposition the building for office use. Residential and hotel developers are also expected to run the rule over the building, given its location in the much sought-after Dublin 4 area.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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