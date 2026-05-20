Citywest headquarters logistics unit for sale or to let, seeking €25.6m

Con McCarthy’s Sandymark Group is to deliver a new 98,576sq ft headquarters warehouse facility at Citywest Business Campus in Dublin 24. The development at 2021 Bianconi Avenue is being offered for sale or alternatively to let in advance of its completion by joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and BNP Paribas Real Estate. The guide price is €25.63 million, about €260 per square foot, while the quoting rent is €15 per square foot.

The facility will comprise a highly sustainable LEED Gold-certified logistics headquarters upon completion and be suited to a range of occupiers including distribution, ecommerce and advanced manufacturing operations. The warehouse will have a clear internal height of 13m and 13 dock levellers.

Citywest Business Campus is an established and well managed location and is home to a wide range of national and international companies, including Glanbia and SAP.

The Sandymark Group, for its part, has delivered more than sixmillion square feet of industrial space for Irish and international occupiers to date in the nearby area of Greenogue. The company also recently commenced construction of the first phase of a new large-scale logistics scheme called Ireland South Logistics Park at Mitchelstown in Cork.

Commenting on the developer’s latest facility in Citywest, James Kearney of BNP Paribas Real Estate said: “2021 Bianconi Avenue gives occupiers the opportunity to secure a high-profile, best-in-class HQ facility at the entrance of the Citywest Business Campus, one of Dublin’s most established commercial locations.”

Brendan Smyth of Cushman & Wakefield said: “We expect keen interest in this high-quality corporate headquarters. It offers unmatched accessibility both by road and public transport.”