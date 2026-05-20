Boots joins the line-up at Scotch Hall Shopping Centre

Boots has joined the line-up at Scotch Hall Shopping Centre in Drogheda, Co Louth. The pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer has agreed terms on a new 12,400sq ft store at the scheme. The premises is being assembled through the amalgamation of three ground-floor mall units, together with basement-level ancillary accommodation.

The news of Boots’ arrival at Scotch Hall follows the opening of a new six-screen Omniplex cinema at first-floor level and the opening of European sportswear retailer JD Sports, which recently relocated from the nearby Laurence Shopping Centre in the town.

Colliers acted on behalf of the landlord, the Omniplex cinema group, which is controlled by the Anderson family, in securing the letting to Boots. Commenting on the transaction, Barry Ronan of Colliers said: “The arrival of Boots is a strong endorsement of the centre and reflects the increased footfall generated by recent lettings and the new cinema offering.”

Mark Anderson of the Omniplex cinema group said: “Boots is a fantastic addition to our tenant mix and further strengthens our position as the premier shopping destination in the region.”

Pat Laffey, director of stores at Boots Ireland said: “Drogheda has always been an important community for Boots, and we’re really pleased to be opening a new store at Scotch Hall Shopping Centre.”

Scotch Hall was developed in the early 2000s by Galway-based developer Gerry Barrett, and was acquired by the Omniplex cinema group for about €21 million in 2023. The scheme is anchored by Dunnes Stores and Omniplex. Other well-known retailers there include Waterstones, Holland & Barrett, Ikea, Carrig Don, Superdrug, Art & Hobby, Peter Mark and Best Menswear. The centre has a 600-space multistorey car park.

Apart from adding to the tenant line-up at the shopping centre, the landlord is currently seeking planning permission from Louth County Council for a large residential development and hotel at Marsh Road, immediately east of Scotch Hall. Should it get the go-ahead, the South Bank development would consist of five blocks comprising 172 apartments and a 107-bedroom hotel.