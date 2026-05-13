Hatch Street Georgian duo with mews and parking guiding €2.5m

Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €2.5 million for numbers 24 and 25 Hatch Street, two interconnecting Georgian buildings in the heart of Dublin’s central business district (CBD). Located just a few doors down from the respective offices of global insurance giant MetLife and leading law firm Arthur Cox, the subject properties are being offered to the market with full vacant possession.

Extending to a total area of 534sq m (5,750sq ft), the property comprises two mid-terrace, three-storey over-basement buildings of 465sq m (5,000sq ft), together with a two-storey mews of 70sq m (750sq ft) to the rear of number 25. Formerly in office use and now vacant, the buildings retain many original period features, including fireplaces and sliding sash windows.

The properties are being offered for sale with six parking spaces, accessed via Hatch Place. The self-contained rear mews provides additional flexibility and potential for a variety of uses.

The buildings are zoned ‘Z8 – Georgian Conservation Area’ under the Dublin city Development Plan 2022–2028. This designation allows for a range of potential uses, including office, residential, educational and medical (subject to planning permission).

Hatch Street is a well-established link between Leeson Street and Harcourt Street. The subject property occupies a strong location and sits within walking distance of St Stephen’s Green, the Iveagh Gardens and the Grand Canal. The area is well connected by public transport links, including the Luas green line and numerous Dublin Bus routes.

Joe Brewer of Colliers says: “This property should appeal to a range of purchasers – from owner-occupiers seeking a statement headquarters, to investors and developers looking to unlock its residential, hospitality, or mixed-use potential.”