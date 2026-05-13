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Dublin 17 sale-and-leaseback investment guiding at €5.3m

Clonshaugh Road property comes for sale on 15-year lease to homeware and DIY retailer The Range

The property, occupied by homeware and DIY brand The Range, offers a buyer the opportunity to secure a net initial yield of 6.75 per cent.
The property, occupied by homeware and DIY brand The Range, offers a buyer the opportunity to secure a net initial yield of 6.75 per cent.
Ronald Quinlan
Wed May 13 2026 - 05:421 MIN READ

Agent CBRE is seeking offers in excess €5.3 million for a sale-and-leaseback retail investment in north Dublin.

The property, which is occupied by homeware and DIY brand The Range, offers a buyer the opportunity to secure a net initial yield of 6.75 per cent and at least 15 years of guaranteed rental income.

Located on Clonshaugh Road in Dublin 17, the investment, a 32,000sq ft store on a 2.5-acre site, is part of a wider portfolio comprising 10 stores distributed across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The portfolio has a broad geographical spread, with the stores in locations characterised by limited competition and strong catchment fundamentals.

All the assets in the portfolio, including the subject property in Dublin 17, will be fully let to CDS (Superstores International) Limited, trading as The Range, providing investors with a secure, long-income profile.

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The Range will provide a 15-year lease term with no break options and built-in growth with five-yearly CPI-linked rent reviews (1-3 per cent). The properties will all be on full repair and insuring (FRI) leases. The Clonshaugh Road property is currently generating €392,220 in annual rental income, which equates to €12 per sq ft.

Fiona Kennedy of CBRE says: “The Range in Dublin 17 benefits from a strong trading performance, underpinned by its high‑profile position within a well‑established residential location.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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