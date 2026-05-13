Meath lands zoned for residential development seeking €3.25m

Following the success over recent years of Holsteiner Park, the bespoke development by Glenveagh of 21 high-end homes on lands once owned by racehorse breeder Aga Khan IV, the sale of an adjoining 4.25-acre (1.7-hectare) holding in Clonee, Co Meath, should see strong interest from developers, housebuilders and investors. The lands, which are zoned for residential use, are being offered to the market by agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €3.25 million.

The subject property comprises greenfield lands, sits immediately adjacent to Holsteiner Park and is 2km from Clonee, a village on the border between Meath and Dublin. The lands are zoned A1 Existing Residential under the Meath County Development Plan 2021-2027, the objective of which is “to protect and enhance the amenity and character of existing residential communities”.

Robert Wilson and James Meagher of Knight Frank say: “Demand for family housing in this part of west Dublin/south Meath remains robust, driven by the combination of strong employment centres, excellent transport connectivity and a well-established residential setting. Given the lack of zoned residential development opportunities being offered to the market at present, this property’s attractive lot size and its sought-after location should see strong interest from a range of potential purchasers.”