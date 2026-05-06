JD Sports opens for business at Navan Town Centre

JD Sports has opened a new store at Navan Town Centre in Navan, Co Meath. The European sportswear retailer has agreed a deal to occupy the 700sq m (7,535sq ft) which had been left vacant by UK fashion retailer New Look following the liquidation of its Irish operations.

JD Sports was represented in the negotiations by Chris Bogle of Bogle Estates while Cushman & Wakefield and Savills acted as joint letting agents for Navan Town Centre.

Developed originally in 1980 by Monarch Properties, the company headed by the late Phil Monahan, Navan Town Centre was extended on a number of occasions between 1995 and 2009 under its then owner, Duignan & McCarthy. The scheme, which today extends to 303,383sq ft and has 1,388 car-parking spaces, is now under the ownership of a fund controlled by Davy and is managed by Lanthorn, the privately owned real estate investor and asset manager led by former Davy Real Estate chief executive David Goddard.

Navan Town Centre is anchored by Tesco, Penneys and Dunnes. Other well-known retailers at the centre include Sports Direct, River Island, Boots, Starbucks and Costa Coffee.

Commenting on JD Sports’ arrival at the scheme, Karl Stewart of Cushman & Wakefield said it “reflects the strong trading profile of the scheme and the ongoing demand from retailers for top-tier retail locations”.