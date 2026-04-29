Lands near Carlow town zoned for hundreds of new homes seeking €9.5m

An aerial view of the lands in Chapelstown, Co Carlow

The continued growth of Dublin’s commuter belt coupled with the post-pandemic shift from full-time office roles to hybrid working arrangements should see strong interest in the sale of a large-scale residential site at Chapelstown, Co Carlow.

The lands, which extend to a total area of 33.5 acres, are zoned ‘New Residential’ under the Carlow County Development Plan 2022-2028 and are being offered to the market by Lisney Commercial Real Estate at a guide price of €9.5 million.

The site’s potential is evidenced by the fact that it was the subject of a previous grant of planning permission in 2006 for a 275-unit residential scheme. While that development did not proceed, Shane O’Connor of Lisney believes that this original planning permission establishes a precedent for development on the site and reinforces its suitability for residential use.

The subject site is located about 2.5km from Carlow town, and has direct access to the N80 national road and ready access to the wider road network, including the M9 motorway.