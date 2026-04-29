Henry Street retail investment at €4m offers buyer 9.6% net initial yield

Investors looking to secure a foothold on Dublin’s Henry Street may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of number 35. The property is being offered to the market by agent TWM at a guide price of €4 million. Should a sale proceed at that price, the new owner would be in line for a net initial yield of 9.6 per cent after standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent.

The property comprises a four-storey over-basement building, extending to a net internal area of 248sq m (2,671sq ft). It is fully let to Three Ireland, which has occupied the property on a 25-year lease since November 2006. The lease is on a full repairing and insuring (FRI) basis, and the rent is €425,000 per year, with reviews every five years. Three has recently completed a substantial refurbishment of the shop.

Three Ireland is Ireland’s largest telecommunications provider, serving more than 1.7 million customers. The company, which is owned by CK Hutchinson Holdings, employs approximately 1,200 people nationwide and operates 34 directly managed retail stores.

35 Henry Street operates as a flagship store, with the upper floors used for staff training and wellness.

Henry Street has long been established as one of Dublin city centre’s foremost retail areas with a strong mix of national and international retailers. The street is synonymous with Arnotts department store and is home also to both the Jervis Shopping Centre and the Ilac Centre. The area’s appeal will be further enhanced with the arrival shortly of both Zara and Sports Direct to the redeveloped Debenhams department store.

Sam de Búrca of TWM, who is handling the sale of number 35 on behalf of Aviva, said: “This is an opportunity to acquire a well-located retail investment with long-term income from a nationally important tenant. The strength of the location, the long lease in place and recent investment by the tenant should appeal to investors looking for dependable income from a central Dublin retail property.”