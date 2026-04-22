Sandymark to bring 293,000sq ft of new logistics space to the market in Cork

Having delivered over six-millionsq ft of industrial space for Irish and international occupiers to date at Greenogue in Dublin and elsewhere, developer Con McCarthy’s Sandymark Group is to commence construction shortly on the first phase of a new logistics scheme in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Located next to junction 12 of the M8 motorway, Ireland South Logistics Park is expected to appeal to logistics, manufacturing and distribution occupiers thanks to the ease of access it provides to Cork (approximately 30 minutes), Dublin (two hours) and the wider national road network. The development is situated adjacent to Aldi’s regional distribution centre and is in close proximity to the headquarters of both Kerrygold and Dairygold.

The first phase of the scheme will comprise three detached units with a total combined floor area of approximately 293,000sq ft. Each unit will have a 12‑metre clear internal height, multiple dock levellers, level-access doors and generous HGV service yards ranging in size from 40m to 50m in depth. The units will also incorporate high‑quality Cat‑A office accommodation and staff facilities, designed to meet contemporary occupational requirements.

Site works are scheduled to commence shortly, with practical completion anticipated in the second half of 2027. The units will be available for sale or to let, with exact pricing and leasing terms available on application from Cushman & Wakefield’s Dublin and Cork offices. The current quoting rents are €14.50 per sq ft.

Brendan Smyth of Cushman & Wakefield says: “Ireland South Logistics Park offers the opportunity to secure best‑in‑class logistics accommodation within a strategically important regional location. With direct access to the M8 motorway and strong sustainability credentials, the development is well positioned to attract a broad range of occupiers seeking efficient, future‑focused facilities.”