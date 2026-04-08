Landmark Glasson pub and restaurant business seeking €1m

Grogan's of Glasson is located in the heart of the village of Glasson, Co Westmeath

Agent Sheehy Meares Real Estate is guiding a price of €1 million for Grogan’s of Glasson, the well-known bar and restaurant located in the heart of the village of Glasson, Co Westmeath.

The venue, much loved by locals and visitors alike, has been owned and operated by the Grogan family for more than half a century. The late Paddy and Moira Grogan took it over from its previous proprietor Annie Murphy in 1973, while their daughter, Miriam, has run the business in more recent years.

Located on a 0.7-acre site, the pub and its restaurant come for sale as a going concern with a separate four-bedroom house. The venue is complemented by a garden suited to al fresco dining and as an outdoor hospitality space. There are outbuildings which have potential, according to the selling agent, to be redeveloped as guest accommodation or event/working space, subject to planning permission.

The bar and restaurant continue to trade successfully and have a firmly established reputation for the quality of their food, drink and hospitality. The pub has hosted a number of famous faces over the years including former taoiseach Charles Haughey, former president Mary McAleese, Luke Kelly of the Dubliners and golfers Christy O’Connor senior and junior.

Cormac Sheehy of Sheehy Meares says: “This is an opportunity to acquire a thriving, well-established bar and restaurant with the added benefit of private residential accommodation. Renowned for its charm, character, and warm welcome, this premises is steeped in local history and holds a special place in the community – a cornerstone of village life for generations.”