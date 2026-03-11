South Dublin investment at €900,000 offers buyer yield of 8.21%

Private investors looking for a well-located, income-producing asset may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of the Corner House in Cabinteely village in south Dublin. Located at the junction of the Old Bray Road and Johnstown Road, the property, which is fully let and producing annual rental income of €81,250, is being offered to the market by QRE Real Estate Advisers at a guide price of €900,000 (excluding VAT).

The Corner House briefly comprises a two-storey mixed-use building of 215sq m (2,318sq ft). The property is let to three tenants and benefits from a weighted average unexpired lease term of 12.6 years. Tamra Thai Restaurant occupies part of the building’s ground floor and the first floor on a 25-year lease from December 2019 at an annual rent of €45,000. Cosmedic Aesthetic Clinic & Institute occupies part of the ground floor and the remainder of the first floor on a 10-year lease from October 2027 at an annual rent of €20,250. Sam’s Barbers occupies the ground-floor corner unit on a 10-year lease from February 2025 at an annual rent of €16,000.

Cabinteely is an established and much sought-after residential area. The village and its immediate environs, meanwhile, have seen the addition of a number of new developments over recent years. There are 34 new homes under construction directly opposite the subject property at present while several hundred residential units are set to be built on lands on nearby Brennanstown Road.

Should a sale of the property proceed at the €900,000 guide price, the buyer would be in line for a net initial yield of 8.21 per cent.

Jonathan Donnelly of QRE says: “With a strong tenant mix and proven income performance, this asset is likely to generate interest from private Irish investors seeking stable performance in a sought-after location.”