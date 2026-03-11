Fully let Dublin 4 residential investment seeking €1.65m

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €1.65 million for number 37 Pembroke Road, a fully let pre-’63 residential investment in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. The property, a well-maintained end-of-terrace, three-storey-over-basement period building of 394sq m (4,240sq ft), comprises eight apartments, and is generating an overall annual rental income of €124,620.

Operating costs in 2025 were €21,192. Should a sale proceed at the guide price, the incoming owner would be in line for a gross initial yield of 7.23 per cent, assuming standard purchaser’s costs of 4.46 per cent.

Number 37’s accommodation consists of a mix of three studios, three one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments. The property retains a number of its original period features, including generous ceiling heights, decorative cornicing at entrance-hall level and a timber staircase.

The apartments are well configured, incorporating defined living, bedroom and kitchen areas, along with wc and shower facilities. The front forecourt of the building provides on-site surface car parking for its residents.

Ryan Murphy of Cushman & Wakefield says: “37 Pembroke Road offers a rare opportunity to acquire a proven, income-producing pre-’63 residential asset in one of Dublin’s most sought-after areas. Demand for quality investments of this nature remains high, and we expect competitive interest from buyers.”