Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Fully let Dublin 4 residential investment seeking €1.65m

Pre-’63 building comprises eight apartments and is generating €124,620 in annual rental income

Number 37 Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Number 37 Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Mar 11 2026 - 05:301 MIN READ

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €1.65 million for number 37 Pembroke Road, a fully let pre-’63 residential investment in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. The property, a well-maintained end-of-terrace, three-storey-over-basement period building of 394sq m (4,240sq ft), comprises eight apartments, and is generating an overall annual rental income of €124,620.

Operating costs in 2025 were €21,192. Should a sale proceed at the guide price, the incoming owner would be in line for a gross initial yield of 7.23 per cent, assuming standard purchaser’s costs of 4.46 per cent.

Number 37’s accommodation consists of a mix of three studios, three one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments. The property retains a number of its original period features, including generous ceiling heights, decorative cornicing at entrance-hall level and a timber staircase.

The apartments are well configured, incorporating defined living, bedroom and kitchen areas, along with wc and shower facilities. The front forecourt of the building provides on-site surface car parking for its residents.

READ MORE

Former home of Schuh on O’Connell Street seeks new occupier

Grocery giant and IT group sign for 180,000sq ft of logistics space at Vantage Business Park

Meath site with permission for 118-bed nursing home guiding at €3m

South Dublin investment at €900,000 offers buyer yield of 8.21%

Ryan Murphy of Cushman & Wakefield says: “37 Pembroke Road offers a rare opportunity to acquire a proven, income-producing pre-’63 residential asset in one of Dublin’s most sought-after areas. Demand for quality investments of this nature remains high, and we expect competitive interest from buyers.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions