UK logistics specialist inks deal for Irish distribution hub at Airport Business Park

Palm Logistics has secured EVRi, one of the UK’s largest parcel delivery companies, as tenant for Unit D1 at Airport Business Park in Dublin. EVRi has signed a new long-term lease on the property and agreed a headline rent of €13.25 per sq ft. The facility will serve as the company’s new Irish distribution hub.

Unit D1 extends to 8,599sq m (92,563 sq ft) and features 30 dock levellers and two grade-level roller-shutter doors, providing direct access to a 34-metre-deep service yard. The warehouse has a clear internal height of 9 metres and is equipped with high-bay LED lighting.

Dublin Airport Business Park is a fully serviced industrial park with direct access to junction 2 on the M1 motorway. The scheme is also just minutes away from junction 3 on the M50 and within easy reach of the Dublin Tunnel and the wider motorway and national road network.

Palm Logistics, an affiliate of the pan-European real-estate private-equity firm Palm Capital, took back possession of Unit D1 from a long-term occupier in June 2025 and undertook a full refurbishment programme to bring the asset, which was developed originally in the 1990s, to Grade-A specification.

Upgrades included the installation of rooftop photovoltaic panels to generate on-site renewable energy, a new air-to-water heat pump system and additional EV charging points to supplement the existing 60 car-parking spaces. These and other sustainability measures have improved the building’s Ber rating from a C3 to A3. The works also included a full redecoration of the two-storey office accommodation along with further improvements to the warehouse space.

Established in 1974 in Yorkshire as Grattan Mail Order, EVRi is one of the UK’s largest parcel delivery companies. Its operations have, according to its website, tripled in size over the last five years, and today the company has a network involving more than 20,000 couriers and 10,000 local one-stop parcel shops and lockers serving the UK and more than 220 international destinations.

Palm Logistics was represented in the letting of Unit D1 Airport Business Park by joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and Savills, while EVRi was advised by Lambert Smith Hampton.

Marc Kelly of Cushman & Wakefield said: “Unit D1 has been delivered to an excellent standard following Palm Logistics’ comprehensive upgrade programme, and this was a key factor in attracting a major occupier such as EVRi. The deal highlights the continued strength of Dublin’s industrial and logistics sector, where prime buildings offering strong sustainability credentials and strategic connectivity remain highly sought after.”

James Chasen, vice-president of Palm Logistics, added: “We are really pleased to welcome EVRi as a new tenant into our portfolio. We made significant investment into this asset. We pride ourselves on working closely with our occupiers and this enabled us to complete the lease ahead of completing the refurbishment works.”